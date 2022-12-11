The Simpsons season 34 episode 12 return date at Fox

Do you want to see The Simpsons season 34 episode 12 return date over at Fox? If so, consider us more than happy to help!

There are some things here that may come as a surprise, but not so much the fact that tonight is the last episode of the calendar year. After all, it is pretty standard operating procedure that major network shows go off the air in mid-December for the holidays. The larger surprise is that we’re going to be seeing the show back on Sunday, January 1! You don’t often see shows air on New Year’s Day, at least here in America. Yet, this particular network likely sees this as a chance to keep capitalizing on the NFL as a lead-in — it is the best ratings source that they have!

If you want more details about episode 12 in particular, here is what we can tell you: The title is “My Life as a Vlog,” and you can see the official synopsis below:

Through a series of YouTube recommended videos, the story of the rise and fall of The Simpson Family Vlog is revealed in the all-new “My Life as a Vlog” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Jan. 1 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3405) (TV-TBD)

There is still a good bit of this season left to go but, of course, the network is trying to cram as much content in as possible before the Super Bowl. After that, the ratings DO tend to drop off. The Simpsons is an institution and on the basis of that alone, we wouldn’t worry too much about the long-term future. The only thing we really hope for right now is that there are chances to see some great episodes coming up with inventive ideas. Great guest stars can help, but not if it’s just a familiar voice for the sake of it. There has to be something more there.

