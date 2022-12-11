House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Schedule estimation

We’re all going to be waiting for a while to get a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date — that much is clear. Patience will be required, but that isn’t going to stop us from having a wide array of discussions over the next little while!

The first thing that we have to say here is that season won’t be ready until 2024, but there’s a good chance that you already know that. The scheduling of the series from HBO should be somewhat predictable — they’re not going to do some two-episode premiere or a binge-watching model. You will get an episode a week from start to finish, and there will be ten in season 2 as a whole, pending some last minute surprise.

So what will the schedule look like, with this in mind? We honestly think it could be somewhat similar to what we saw back with the early seasons of Game of Thrones. Those seasons began in March or April, and would run through until early-to-mid June. It feels like House of the Dragon season 2 could do something similar. We are currently earmarking the first part of 2024 for the third season of Euphoria, which will probably be ready a little bit sooner. It’s also worth noting that Emma D’Arcy and the rest of the cast will not be filming until March 2023, so the idea of the show being ready the following January feels a little unrealistic.

The only big question mark we’ve got with a March / April 2024 premiere date is whether or not the show will be ready to go at that point. You do have to remember here that House of the Dragon does have a huge visual effects budget and it will take time to piece these episodes together, even after filming is complete. We do think that HBO would want the show ready to go before June 2024, mostly so that it can be eligible for the Emmys that year.

