Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The full schedule estimations

We realize that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date announcement has eluded us for quite some time now, but we could be nearing the end.

Would it be fantastic to have an official premiere date before we get around to Christmas? We absolutely think so, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to get it. The reality here remains that Apple TV+ is going to follow the beat of their own metaphorical drummer, and also be patient thanks to post-production and also the schedule they have already established.

If you have been reading over the past couple of weeks, then you at least know we’ve got a relative sense of clarity now for what could be coming. There’s a chance at a late March / late April start date for the Jason Sudeikis comedy, provided that the streaming service wants to wait to end their upcoming comedy Shrinking (which shares some producers behind the scenes) before bringing Ted Lasso back for more.

So provided we get that late March or early April start, the simple theory is that we’re going to get new installments until early or mid-June. There is a lot of value to the show airing around this time, especially when you get to the later part of the season. Most of the network TV season will be over, and there’s not as much out there when it comes to the summer schedule yet. The focus could be entirely on Ted Lasso as it approaches what could end up being the series finale. (Nothing is determined here as of yet.)

Of course, we also do think there are some benefits to this show airing at a time that is right in the middle of Emmy campaign season, not that it really needs any more help securing nominations. It’s already done a good job of that so far!

