Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/11?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly think the demand for more episodes is certainly there, especially when you consider the amount of topical subject matter that is out there.

Of course, this is where we do come bearing some of the less-than-exciting news: There is no evidence you will be getting any more of the late-night show in the near future. Last Week Tonight is already done for the season, which should not be a surprise to a lot of longtime fans out there. What typically happens here is that the series ends in late November, and then comes back in February with the next season. That’s almost certainly going to be the case here, as well.

The drawback to all of this is, of course, that there are certain news events that the show just can’t cover every single year, but there’s no real sign that this is going to change. The best thing that we can hope for are a few pre-taped bits on the show’s YouTube Channel, but typically these are not topical in any particular way.

So why does the series operate like this? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that the writers and behind-the-scenes team need a little bit of a break. This is not a show that operates just one day a week; these segments require extensive research and legal vetting before they ever make it on the air, and often, they are prepared for weeks before they end up being polished. This is one of the reasons why they are somewhat timeless.

Hopefully, we’re at least going to be getting some sort of firm premiere date early on in 2023; that way, there’s at least something specific to look forward to.

