Yellowstone season 5: Is Jefferson White leaving? Jimmy’s future

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone, or is his already gone from the show altogether? We know that the MIA status of Jimmy has been rather frustrating. This is a character who so many of us love, and he’s served as a relatable entry point for a lot of us in this world. It’s true that not as many of us may relate to John Dutton (pictured above), but that’s why Jimmy was there. We were able to access these characters and the overall story significantly more about of his presence.

Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see the guy and there is no clear word if he is appearing tonight. So what in the world is going on here?

It is true that White has been appearing as of late in an arc over on Chicago PD, but it’s worth noting that he wouldn’t be doing that show unless he had advance permission. (He is a series regular on Yellowstone, so they have first rights to his schedule — pretty common within the TV world.) The truth is, Taylor Sheridan clearly had no immediate plan for this character in the early part of season 5.

With that being said, know that Jimmy is not going anywhere, at least when it comes to the greater universe. It’s becoming all the more clear at this point that he and his love interest Emily are destined to be important characters within a 6666 spin-off show down the road and their series-regular status this season could just be a way to ensure that the Sheridan universe holds onto them for a while. There isn’t a clear timeline as of yet when it comes to when this show is going to air, so a certain degree of patience may be required in getting us from point A to point B.

Just don’t worry in the end — Jimmy will be back, and there are more stories left to tell.

