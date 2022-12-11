Saturday Night Live cold open: A ‘For Christmas’ musical number

We will be quick to admit that we had higher expectations for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode than almost any other, and for good reason. After all, Steve Martin and Martin Short were the hosts! This means that there could be a number of callbacks, special guests, and a whole lot more … but it all began courtesy of a cold open.

So how do you kick off a show like this? You of course need a super-memorable cold open! We almost expect Martin and Short to turn up during this but, instead, we got a musical number featuring Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang singing “For Christmas.” What was the point of this? Well, it was about a new holiday tradition: Bottle up all the garbage in your life until you get to the other side of the holidays. We feel that a lot of people are already doing this already.

(We will say that there was a great comment in here about The White Lotus, which is pretty much everywhere these days.)

We gotta say that this was NOT the sort of cold open we expected given the current headlines and the hosts that we have for the night. Of course, this is the holiday season and since SNL hadn’t done too much so far that was holiday-related, they clearly thought that this was the best time to throw some of that out there for us.

Rest assured…

There’s still a lot of show left if you found this underwhelming. It’s a little strange, but we almost prefer the pre-taped musical numbers to what we got with a live performance tonight. Some of that just has to do with the opportunity to bring a lot of different things to the table in that format.

