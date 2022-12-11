Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that we’ll be getting season 5 episode 10 at some point — it’s mostly a matter of when.

Well, this is where we come in bearing the bad news: There is nothing more on the air tonight insofar as new episodes go. That’s also going to be the case through the rest of this year. We’re going to be waiting until Tuesday, January 3 to see what’s next — that’s right, Tuesday. The Nathan Fillion drama is officially shifting timeslots, and it is also going to air earlier at 8:00 p.m. Eastern prior to The Rookie: Feds.

Will this timeslot change end up helping both shows? For the time being that remains unclear, but absolutely it’s something that we’re curious about. We know that airing shows in this way has proven rather fruitful for some other franchises like FBI and One Chicago. It could also help both of them in a way that they are kicking things off with some sort of crossover event.

Over the next couple of weeks, we imagine that there will be a few more details revealed for what lies ahead. Crossover aside, we’d say that the other thing we’re curious about here is what happens with Bradford and Chen. Both of them seem to be kicking off a romantic relationship (finally), but is it going to work out like so many of us expect? Well, we do imagine that there are going to be bumps in the road. No relationship is perfect, and these are two strong-willed people who already have shown an affinity for challenging each other at every turn. We have a hard time imagining that this is going to change at any point in the future, and the show is going to be better for it.

