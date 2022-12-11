Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? There is no denying that we’ve had a great run of episodes so far. Also, there’s a chance to get some more great stuff with the cattle branding storyline … so are we going to be able to see it soon?

Without further ado, we have some great news to hand down now. There will be an episode coming in just a matter of hours, and this is a big one. What transpires in episode 6 will set the stage for the final episode of 2022, which is currently set for December 18. There is no return date yet for the second half of the season, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it airs in either the spring or the summer.

Want to get a few more details about what you can see tonight? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle. Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside. Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie. Rainwater deals with a challenger from within.

There are definitely a handful of things that we can take away from this alone. We know that the “almost perfect day” is going to have at least some sort of complication, mostly because that sort of thing has become fairly common with the show. We should be worried about what’s happening with Sarah, who is going to do whatever she can to push things in Market Equities’ favor. John has to be worried that while he’s away from the Governor’s mansion, there are going to be plotting behind the scenes. He may know it and just doesn’t care.

The real thing we’re pondering over right now is that one way or another, the Duttons have always managed to outlast all the threats around them. Maybe there’s a little bit of hubris they have collectively because of that, and it could come back to bite them soon.

