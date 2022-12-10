Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Why is FX still quiet?

We don’t think it’s all that much of a shock that there’s a real eagerness already to see a Snowfall season 6 over on FX. How in the world can there not be, all things considered? We’re talking here about an extremely popular show with a diehard audience, plus also one that ended season 5 in a way that should leave a lot of people begging for more.

So what is the network waiting for when it comes to news on the final season? This is certainly the sort of thing that merits an investigation, and we’re happy to dive into it a little bit further.

The biggest reason why we haven’t gotten a premiere date announcement so far is actually rather simple: It’d be somewhat ahead of schedule if we did. Last year, it was announced on December 21 when the Damson Idris drama was coming back for more. We’re still more than a week away from that, and there is no guarantee that we’re going to get news as soon this time around.

As a matter of fact, we’ll admit that we’re going into the next few weeks not expecting news to come out as quickly. With this being the final batch of episodes, we wouldn’t be all that shocked if the cast and crew take more time to ensure things are perfect. We don’t imagine that anyone would blame them for that! This is one of those stories that you absolutely want to stick the landing for, given that there are going to be a ton of people checking this out for years to come after the fact.

Do we think that we’re still going to get a premiere either in late winter / early spring? Most likely. If there is any sort of delay for season 6, we don’t think it will be that sizable based on when production kicked off.

