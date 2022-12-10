Jack Ryan season 3: Are we getting all episodes at once?

Can you believe that we are almost finally at the Jack Ryan season 3 premiere? We have been waiting SO long to see what lies ahead. This show has been off for years for a number of different reasons, with the global health crisis being a big one. That delayed production significantly and even once the cameras were rolling, there were a fair share of challenges. The John Krasinski series is ambitious in nature, and there is almost always going to be a good bit of moving around from one location to the next.

Without further ado, let’s get to answering one of the biggest questions we know is out there: Are we actually getting all eight episodes of the new season at once?

If this was a few years back, it’d seem like this was an easy question to answer. Back when Prime Video first started to release original shows, they were pretty committed to the Netflix model of putting out every episode at once. There was a lot of value to that since you had proof that binge-watching actually worked!

However, since that time we’ve seen what we would call a slight changing of the guard on the subject, given that some shows like The Boys have opted for more of a weekly release, with the first two or three episodes arriving at once. This is something that they are also doing for the upcoming second and final season of Carnival Row.

Yet, when it comes to Jack Ryan, it looks like Prime Video is sticking with the old way of doing things. Per a report from TV Guide, you will get all eight episodes on December 21. That means you can watch them all in one day if you want, and then wait around patiently for season 4. Not only has the show been renewed, but this season has already filmed!

