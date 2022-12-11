Succession season 4 premiere date: A reason for news soon?

Are we going to be getting some news on a Succession season 4 premiere date at some point in the reasonably-near future? Technically, we know that the ball is firmly in HBO’s court on this one. Yet, we’re also aware that there are some reasons why the network could announce something in the relatively near future.

So where do we look for evidence on this? Really, at what HBO is doing with other shows, plus some stuff that exists elsewhere within the premium cable world.

First and foremost, remember that this past week, we received news that Perry Mason season 2 is going to be premiering in early March. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard that Showtime is kicking off Yellowjackets season 2 come later on in that same month.

The reason that these two announcements matter within the context of Succession is pretty simple: All signs point to the show returning in either March or April. HBO has already confirmed that you’ll see it in the spring. It would make sense, with that in mind, that we get some other scoop in the reasonably near future on what lies ahead. It could come out over the next few weeks and if not then, we could see something announced when we get to the premiere of The Last of Us on January 15. We know there’s a lot of good stuff to anticipate when it comes to the Waystar Royco world and hopefully, we will get to learn a little bit more all about it long before it returns to the air.

Also, it would be great to know about a season 5 long in advance, but we’re probably wishful thinking to expect that this far in the future.

When do you think HBO is actually going to announce a Succession season 4 premiere date?

Do you think that it’s going to happen in the reasonably near future? Let us know below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for even more great updates on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

