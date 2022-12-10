Shantaram season 1 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: What to expect

As you prepare for Shantaram season 1 episode 12 on Apple TV+ next week, there is a lot to look forward to here. This is the finale! Just think about what we’ve seen so far, let alone how certain events could tie together.

With this episode being the final one of the season, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the streaming service is keeping its cards close to the vest. Here is what the official episode 12 synopsis has to say on the matter:

Kavita’s article goes to print, causing an all-out battle. Lin seizes an opportunity to escape.

The title of this episode is “All the Way From There Just to Get to Here,” which we suppose is on some level emblematic of everything that we have seen from start to finish here. So much of this story has been about embracing the journey and seeing multiple highs and lows for some of these people. We don’t foresee that this is going to change all that much in here. This will likely be the biggest showcase yet for Charlie Hunnam, who has already had a chance to showcase a number of different skills all season.

Is it the end of the series?

We’re going to have a little bit more to say about this down the road but for now, we can go ahead and say that things are a little bit ambiguous. We know that there is more potential source material to be explored, but there’s no guarantee that Apple TV+ will give it to us. Our biggest concern here, other than the ambiguous viewer figures at present, is that Humman has a spinal injury that could take years to heal. You can read more about that courtesy of a profile in The Hollywood Reporter.

