Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8: Are Erin and Jack over?

Before we even got into Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8, we knew that there was going to be a big story for Erin. She is in the process of running for District Attorney but in the process of doing that, she’s run across some significant roadblocks.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Think in terms of Jack, who could be both a key asset or a big-time thorn in her side. He wanted to help his ex-wife, but he was also connected to some people who could prove to be rather problematic in the long run. This is why Anthony was doing his best to dig into some of it. He was trying to help her, but of course if you are Erin in the thick of all of this, it may not feel that way. This stuff is complicated, and that’s putting it mildly.

Were we worried that this was going to shut down Erin’s campaign altogether? Hardly, but this did feel like one of those problems that could fester and create an even greater stink around her efforts as time went on. The end result of all of this was Erin wondering whether she should try to distance himself from him. She had photo evidence of him that was far from good for him. That’s what she made her decision based on.

So, for now, Erin and Jack are done … though we’ll have to wait and see whether or not that sticks. She was initially upset at Anthony for doing all of his work behind the scenes, but eventually came around and realized that he was just trying to help. By virtue of that, it was hard to be altogether mad when the dust settled.

