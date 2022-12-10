Is Max Thieriot leaving Fire Country, Bode dead after cliffhanger?

Is Max Thieriot leaving Fire Country following the events of season 1 episode 8? Could Bode actually be dead?

Well, for its freshman season, the CBS show made it clear that they were ending with the biggest bang possible, and a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that raises huge questions about the future. We recognized in advance that a life could be in jeopardy, but Bode? Hasn’t Vince suffered enough? This whole episode was really about regret and pain, and we’ll have to see what the future holds here.

For the time being, though, let’s just say that we think Max will be sticking around. He’s a co-creator on this show! He also isn’t on SEAL Team anymore! This is his focus. There’s very little chance the character is dead. Will he be hurt? We tend to think so, but that’s an issue that can be rectified. In general, there is a lot of fallout that is going to stem from what we saw tonight, and that’s honestly to be expected based on what we saw.

The other question is how an experience like this could change Bode, since we think it has to on a certain level. How could it not?

Also, if you wanted more evidence that Max is sticking around, he and the cast are still hard at work filming the show! There’s a lot that is still being done by virtue of the series getting that full-season order fairly early on in the process. This is one of the biggest shows of the 2022-23 season and yet, it’s probably not getting talked about in the way that some other shows would be in a similar position.

Related – Go ahead and check out some other insight when it comes to Fire Country, including some more insight on when the show is coming back

What did you think about the overall events Fire Country season 1 episode 8 on CBS?

Do you think that Max Thieriot could be leaving, or that Bode is dead? Share below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead on the rest of the season. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







