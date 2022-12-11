The White Lotus season 3 premiere date, location hopes at HBO

Leading into tonight’s big season 2 finale, it feels like now is the perfect time to start a discussion all about The White Lotus season 3. When are we going to get it, and what will the setting potentially be?

First and foremost, you should go ahead and note that the series is 100% coming back for more; that was confirmed earlier this year. The Mike White series has developed a loyal fan base and gone from an under-the-radar critical darling to a mainstream hit. While it may not be anywhere near as successful on House of the Dragon, watching it has become an event. We think it also helps that each season is largely its own thing, which makes it SO much easier to dive in if you’re brand-new to the story.

So where could season 3 be set? White has yet to say, but the easy assumption is that it won’t be anywhere near Hawaii or Sicily. We wouldn’t be surprised if the show ventured somewhere in Asia, largely to present both a very different culture than what we’ve seen so far. The location does tend to tie heavily into the story, which is largely a satire of the rich and the class system in general.

Odds are, the location for season 3 will be revealed in the months ahead. We’re going to keep our eyes peeled, of course, for more news on this subject.

So when will new episodes premiere?

Well, that’s where you will be waiting a while. A lot of shows these days take around 12-16 months to make a new season, and that’s without even mentioning that this show needs to choose a new location and find a bunch of new cast members. At the moment, we tend to think that summer 2024 is the earliest that we’ll see it and if it does come earlier than that, let’s just say we’ll end up being rather surprised.

