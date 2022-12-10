Andor season 2 premiere date: When to expect more news

We know that an Andor season 2 is coming to Disney+ and of course, we’re excited to see where this story goes from here!

Unfortunately, there is another reality that we have to look at when it comes to the show: The reality that we may be waiting for a long time to see anything else. While the cast and crew are already working on new episodes, we’re talking about a year-long shoot that could also require another year in post-production. There is a good chance that we will be waiting until late summer / early fall to get episodes back on the streaming service. A part of the reason is due to the 12-episode season that is being shot here, significantly more than the standard Disney+ show that you tend to get.

So when we will get a specific premiere date? It’s one thing to sit around and ponder over this. It’s another altogether to actually get some of this information in a definitive way. Our feeling for now is that come June or July 2024, so more information will start to trickle out. Before that Disney+ could say at least something, but we tend to think they’ll speak a little bit more in vague terms. Because there are so many other big Star Wars shows coming including The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka, they don’t have to worry as much about everyone dying for more updates along the way. So long as there are progress reports here and there, we should all push through.

Of course, we know that the bar has been set high following season 1; season 2 is also going to be highly ambitious, with the story covering several years leading up to the start of Rogue One.

When do you think we will actually learn an Andor season 2 premiere date at Disney+?

