Chicago PD season 10 episode 10: How will Burgess face trauma?

When you have a chance to see Chicago PD season 10 return to NBC in the new year, you will see several characters confront a handful of things. Take, for example, Upton coming to terms with Halstead’s absence, which she was not able to fully do while taking on everything with Sean O’Neal.

Then, there is everything when it comes to Kim Burgess. Marina Squerciati’s character is still dealing with the trauma of everything that happened at the end of this past season, both in terms of her own near-death experience and then also her daughter being taken. None of this will be easy to come to terms with, and she had a physical reaction to most of it in episode 8.

So where will we see events go from here? In a new interview with TVLine, here some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“She will continue to deal with [her trauma] … [It] gets to a point where she can’t really ignore it. She’s been in this space of denial in Episode 8 because it’s frightening. I don’t think she fully knows what’s going on with her body [and] doesn’t really know why it’s happening now.”

One of the things that we’re sure of is that moving forward, we will have a chance to see Burgess not just tackle this, but also see how it will impact her relationship with Ruzek. Knowing this show, and knowing how dark some of her storylines have been, we’re in a spot right now where we absolutely think things are going to get worse long before they start to get better. We just don’t have any real evidence to the contrary. Maybe once she can work her way through the darkness, she will be able to better assess some other important things within her life.

Related – Be sure to check out some other insight Chicago PD, including what else could be coming

What do you think we are going to see with Burgess on Chicago PD moving forward?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other scoop. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







