Outlander season 7: Another Sam Heughan – BTS shot!

While you prepare yourselves for the premiere of Outlander season 7 down the road, why not enjoy a fun look behind the scenes?

If you head over to this link, you can see from the show’s official Instagram / Sam Heughan a peek at the actor working on the show alongside John Bell (Young Ian) and Mark Lewis Jones (Tom Christie). All three of these actors will have some especially important material at the start of the new season, which makes sense given what happened at the end of season 6! Claire needs to be freed, and after that we know Fraser’s Ridge in particular has to prepare for the Revolutionary War. This will be a huge part of the upcoming season, which makes absolute sense given that we have been building up to this conflict for such a long time.

One of the more interesting things about season 7 is going to be how it flows, given that the first four episodes of this 16-episode arc were originally planned for season 6. We’re going to shift from one part of the Diana Gabaldon source material to the next, and this season has to be the most ambitious just when it comes to the scale of what the Frasers are going to now be dealing with. There will be some new characters, and of course some tough decisions across the board.

What unfortunately does still remain a mystery is whether or not season 7 will be the final one. We wish there was something more in the way of clarity on that, but we are totally at the mercy of whatever Starz decides with that. That could take a while, but the cast does seem open to doing more. While we wait, we are at least happy to know that there is that prequel in development in Blood of My Blood, and we hope to get more news on that in due time.

