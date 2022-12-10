Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date: Why no reveal?

Superman & Lois season 3 is still coming to The CW, right? We understand why there may be some confusion / frustration out there.

After all, consider the following: The network has already announced an air date for The Flash season 9, plus return dates for a number of their fall shows. Yet, things do remain ambiguous still for the Tyler Hoechlin series, easily one of the best-reviewed superhero shows out there.

So what is going on here? The easiest theory that we could throw out there is simply that we’re going to be waiting a good while just because the show itself isn’t coming out for a while. It’s possible we could be waiting at least until late February or March, and there are a couple of components to this. Remember that there was a major recasting that took place surrounding Jonathan Kent, and we’re sure that this had at least some sort of impact at first. From there, you also have to remember that the post-production timeline is different for this show than some others that are out there on The CW. This is probably the most ambitious series they have when it comes to visual effects.

We really hope that this season, no matter when it premieres, comes firing on all cylinders. We’re in a spot with it where we’re trying to embrace it as long as possible, given that there is no guarantee that there’s going to be a season 4 on the other side. It’s clear that the network is in cost-cutting mode following the Nexstar Media Group sale, and that’s without getting into some of the plans at DC to completely revamp a significant chunk of its universe. Everything that we’ve seen over the past few years could get changed or altogether shelved; there are a lot of questions that are still floating around out there.

