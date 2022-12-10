Cobra Kai season 6 renewal: Simply a matter of time?

It is absolutely a thrill to know that Cobra Kai season 6 is almost certainly happening. All of the cast members have expressed optimism over the future, and we are in a spot at this point where we are just waiting for the green light to come down from Netflix.

So should you prepare for that to come out over the next week or two? We’d love to say that, but the biggest variable at play here is a hard one to really control or predict: Money. So much of the show’s renewal timing could be connected to complicated negotiations behind the scenes. Netflix doesn’t fully own Cobra Kai, and we tend to think that’s one of the causes for why this is taking so long. You have to figure out the budget, salaries, and also plan a little bit towards the long-term future. When you think about how continuous these stories are, it feels essential that the writing staff knows far in advance as to whether or not the end is near.

We do think that ideally, Netflix would like this information out there before we get around to 2023, if for no other reason than to put some fans’ minds at ease. It would be great to not have to sit around and worry about this, just like it would also be great to see something more to get us excited about the next chapter.

We’ve said this before, and absolutely we do think it bears repeating: We personally think there is a good chance at a two-season renewal, given the success of the story and the freedom that would give the team to plan ahead. As for whether or not that happens, we’ll take a wait-and-see approach.

