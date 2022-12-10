The White Lotus season 2 finale: Who dies? The evidence

Who dies on tomorrow night’s The White Lotus season 2 finale? This is 100% the question a lot of people have, and understandably so. That carrot was dangled in front of us in the opening moments of the season and as we prepare to leave Sicily, it still lingers.

So as we get ourselves set up for closure, what do we actually know at present? Here’s a quick refresher.

Daphne discovered a dead body – She appeared to be shocked, but was she acting? That’s important for the theorists out there who think that she is responsible for the killings, and there are suggestions based on her behavior.

Multiple other bodies were found – The conversation with Valentina made it seem as though there were at least three victims in total. (“A few” means more than two, right?)

The deceased are guests – Is it possible one of them was mis-identified as a guest? Maybe, but unlikely.

Do the victims all know each other? – We’ve yet to see any indication of a serial killer in Sicily, so there’s a chance we’re looking at a situation where it is Cameron, Harper, and Ethan who are dead. Or, Portia, Greg, and Tanya. Or, Albie, Dominic, and Bert. Maybe you can throw Mia and Lucia in there as possibilities with someone like Albie, since the two are technically guests despite where they started in the premiere.

Is it an accident? – We’ve seen enough boats / jet-skis out there that we can’t say for sure these deaths are intentional … but why weren’t they reported?

If it is murder…

There’s a good chance the killer gets away with it. After all, is there really going to be a lot of time for an investigation after the fact? We’re just not sure.

