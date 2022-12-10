House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Who is wrecking havoc?

At this point, we do think that it is fairly common knowledge that House of the Dragon season 2 won’t be coming for quite some time. Early estimations suggest that may not be until 2024 until the cast and crew return!

If there is any silver lining to all of this, it’s that we don’t envision this to be some sort of altogether dead hiatus. There are going to be opportunities to discuss a handful of things throughout, and that includes of course the violence and chaos that inevitable lies around the corner. Season 2 marks the official start to the Dance of Dragons as told in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. We have seen the beginning of it already and now, we prepare to see how much blood is truly spilled.

One of the main catalysts for conflict at this point is likely to be Aegon, a.k.a. a man who really should not be king. He’s only in this spot because Alicent mistakenly believes it is what King Viserys wanted, and he has shown zero signs of being any Prince Who Was Promised. Instead, he does unspeakable things and will likely continue to do so.

In speaking about all of this over the past few days at the Game of Thrones Fan Convention (per Entertainment Weekly), here is what the man responsible for Aegon in Tom Glynn-Carney had to say:

“I’m looking forward to having Aegon have a lot more meat to get his teeth stuck into and to cause more havoc, really, and to throw a spanner in the works, which he does so well.”

While we are fairly certain that Otto, Alicent, and a number of other characters will do their best to advise Aegon on any and all matters, do you think that he is really going to listen? We don’t get a sense that listening and/or behaving like a reasonable human being are a part of this guy’s skillset.

