House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: What HBO wants

We all know that House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be premiering on HBO down the road, most likely in 2024. With that being said, what else can we dive into here? We do think there is a lot to get into when it comes to the network’s priority set for this upcoming batch of episodes.

What are executives going to want from season 2? Obviously, a high-quality season, but there is a little more to discuss than just that.

The most important thing when it comes to season 2, at least on the surface, is that it continues this redemption tour for the greater Game of Thrones universe. That means not only delivering a high-quality story, but also looping in parts of Westeros that we didn’t see in season 1.

Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if HBO uses this show in order to promote some other spin-offs or off-shoots in various promos prior to new episode. There is no guarantee that we’re going to see anything else set in this world, but it’s at the very least possible. (There is a Jon Snow spin-off that could be in development, but the network has yet to confirm it — we tend to think that House of the Dragon will come back before anything else does in this world.)

The one other thing that they are going to want? Making sure that this show helps to push everything else on their schedule. Don’t be surprised if multiple episodes are used to promote other properties; or, that there is another show that airs after that HBO really wants to promote.

Odds are, season 2 is going to come around in March or April 2024; at the very least, that’s the earliest we could envision it.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2?

When do you think the show could premiere? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

