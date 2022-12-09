Chicago PD season 10 spoilers: No plans for Jay Halstead return?

As we get ourselves prepared for Chicago PD season 10 to come back in the new year, there is absolutely a lot we want to see! One of those things is a potential return of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead … but it doesn’t appear as though that’s happening. Or, at least it’s not happening on-screen.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Gwen Sigan noted that even though Jesse is coming back to direct later this season, that doesn’t mean the character is actually going to appear:

“We’ll definitely hear about what’s going on [with Halstead], for sure, and tell stories about that absence … There are no plans to see him onscreen, but we’re very excited that he is coming back and directing one. I think he’s gonna really enjoy it. I think it will be a nice opportunity for him.”

Entering the next part of the season, we know that one of the big storylines for Upton is going to be dealing with the sudden absence of her husband, who rejoined the military in the hopes of gaining a part of the morality he lost with Intelligence.

In a way, we do appreciate the honesty that we’re getting here from Sigan, since we’d rather know in advance that Halstead isn’t appearing than have any false hope. Also, we know that plans can always change down the road. It may not happen this season but provided that Chicago PD comes back for a season 11, why not consider the possibility?

Beyond just missing Halstead, we also tend to think that another major Chicago PD story in the new year is simply going to be how the unit moves forward after the Sean O’Neal case. To call that difficult and/or harrowing would still not be doing it proper justice, all things considered.

