When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: A little later?

Are we going to be waiting a little bit longer than some out there expected for When Calls the Heart season 10? There’s a case to be made for it — it may not be a case we like, but it’s still one we have to acknowledge.

The good news when it comes to the Erin Krakow drama is somewhat simple: Production is already done! When you consider that alone, it’s easy to make the case that the show would come back in its typical February or March timeslot.

However, this is where we bring the bad news into the picture: Thanks to The Way Home, a new drama coming to Hallmark Channel, that feels a bit more unlikely. It is premiering on Sunday, January 15 and when you consider the limited number of original, scripted series the network has, we can’t envision a return to Hope Valley until this other show is done. That may not be until late March or even April, depending on how its season is structured.

Is this wait frustrating? Sure, but we don’t tend to think it is going to have some huge, earth-shattering impact on the success of When Calls the Heart, either. Remember that we are speaking here about a show that clearly has already a really dedicated audience, and we have a hard time envisioning that they are suddenly going to stop watching just because it’s airing a little bit later. We also do get Hallmark’s interest in branching out to other scripted properties — they really need to, given that Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores are both done. Save for When Calls the Heart, this is a network mostly just known for their original movies at this point — those are great and incredibly popular, but there is something more that they could bring to the table, as well.

