Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Tied to BMF return?

So where do we begin here? That’s rather simple: By getting more into how the network will announce when Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast are coming back. Is there a chance that it will be tied to the upcoming season 2 premiere of BMF in early January? There’s at least a chance of it.

For starters, it is important to remember here that BMF and Ghost share an executive producer in 50 Cent, and it is easy to both see and understand why the network would want to promote the return of one show with the other coming back. Also, it season 3 of Power Book II comes back in either February or March (which has been at least rumored online), early January would be a great thing to announce something.

Also, consider things for Starz from a financial point of view. If some people think that some news tied to Ghost will be revealed in early January, isn’t that an incentive to subscribe? Sure, people can easily find out the info online after the fact, but there’s always a chance that they drop an exclusive teaser that isn’t immediately available after the fact. This is, at the very least, something that they could think about a little bit.

The only other option for the network at this point is that they don’t tie a premiere-date announcement to anything, and decide instead to just reveal something out of the blue. We should note that they are more than capable of doing something like this (they’ve done it so many times already), and we’d argue that you shouldn’t be surprised if they go this route.

