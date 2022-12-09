Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Why no reveal?

The wait for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date has already been excruciating, and it could be even more frustrating as time goes on.

Why do we say that now in particular? Well, it has a lot to do with the time period we are entering, one that could be reasonably dead when it comes to major reveals / news. The days leading up to Christmas are always slow, and there is a real concern that comes with announcing something immediately before December 25 turns up. The big-time fear is that you put some news out there, only for it to then be lost in the void.

What we’re trying to say is rather simple: If you want to make a big splash around a Ghost season 3 premiere date, it makes the most sense that you do that before the end of the calendar year. Otherwise, you run a serious risk of not being able to get much buzz around it. Starz may not care, and they could easily think that people will be interested enough in when the show comes back that they’ll seek it out, even if it’s announced at a weird time like late December.

We will also note this: If Ghost is going to come out in January, we tend to think it has to be announced this month. You can’t bring a show like this back at the last second and if you do, you are doing a total disservice to it. The network, other than BMF, has kept most of its primetime lineup mysterious for early 2023. That may be by design, because they have some sort of big-time plan down the road. In the end, we just hope that there is a plan. The last thing we want is for any successful show to slide under the radar and due to that, not be so successful after the fact.

Regardless of when the news is announced, we do think that the odds are high we will see it within the first few months of 2023.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Do you think we will get news this year? Share below, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

