Law & Order: SVU season 24: Kelli Giddish speaks out about exit

For the first time since her exit on Law & Order: SVU season 24 was officially confirmed, we have gotten some info from Kelli Giddish herself.

Why did the actress leaving the show? There has been a lot of speculation on that very subject for a good while, with there being a lot of reports suggesting that it was a decision made by higher-ups and could have been financial in nature. Now, in an interview with Variety, Giddish made it clear that at least on some level, she did feel a sense of closure in walking away from the show:

My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline. I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now. I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to be experienced.

It does still sound from the interview in its totality that Giddish found out she’d be leaving as opposed to directly making the decision, but she was a part of cultivating the best possible exit for the character. She also does not rule out a return at some point in the future. This may not be a forever goodbye to the character, but we do also wonder if Kelli is excited about the prospect of doing some other things. Television can be at its core a pretty nomadic business. There are not a lot of people out there who spend more than a decade on a single show, let alone 23+ years as Mariska Hargitay has as Benson.

