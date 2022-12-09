The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: What Hulu wants

As we sit back and actively think about a potential season 6 premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale, there are a lot of angles to look at the situation.

What’s the main one we want to examine here? That’s rather simple: What does Hulu itself actually want for the show’s future? What is going to be their goal when it comes to figuring out a date?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

We know that this may be frustrating for a lot of people to hear, but we tend to think that one of their big goals with the Elisabeth Moss show moving forward is patience. There are some major reasons for that. First and foremost, it’s going to take a good while for some of the upcoming episodes to be made. That’s something we’ve discussed here and there already, and it’s going to continue to be a major factor in when the show comes back. (Moss also has another project in the new year, and that could push things back to a certain extent, as well.)

There is also another reason why Hulu may be comfortable waiting until 2024 to air the final season, and it could be tied to the follow-up The Testaments. If you are working at the streaming service and want to ensure there is a constant stream of subscribers, you’re going to want to ensure that there’s not some HUGE break between the two shows. We think if The Handmaid’s Tale is available in early 2024, that could allow the sequel show to be there in 2025. That would be a nice outcome for them.

Unfortunately, we do anticipate that there won’t be any formal announcements for quite some time and if there’s one thing we would watch out for, it’s for at least some initial news items about season 6 in the first half of next year.

Related – Be sure to score some further news all about The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates moving forward. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







