Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10: Brett’s big question

We recognize already that we’re going to be waiting a while to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 on NBC, even if we wish we weren’t. New episodes are poised to return in January, and at the center of it will be a lot of big questions.

The first, most obvious question is whether or not Carver and Stella survive that cliffhanger, and we’re sure that will be addressed in the opening minutes. We’re far more worried for Carver than we are Stella, mostly because it’s hard to imagine a universe where the writers kill off one of their most important characters a few months after they got married to Severide. That just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Beyond this, though, there are a number of questions to ponder over when it comes to some of the individual characters. Take, for example, whether Brett is going to be able to start dating again. We think she recognizes the need to move forward, but it’s hard given that her time with Casey felt perfect in the short period of time they were together. Speaking on the matter to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Andrea Newman had to say on the subject:

“She’s gonna have some magical times dating, but there’s always the looming question of, was Casey the love of her life? And will that make it impossible to find that level of love again?”

We don’t foresee the answer becoming altogether clear over the next couple of weeks, so there is a certain degree of patience that is inevitably going to be required here. We’re hoping that over the course of the season we see Kara Killmer’s character at least explore some possibilities; that’s the best thing that we can ask for, at least for the time being. Oh, and of course some great rescues and lighthearted subplots.

Ideally, we still want Brett and Casey together, but we don’t get the sense Jesse Spencer is coming back in the near future.

Related – Go ahead and get more insight on Chicago Fire, including more on what the future could hold

What do you want to see for Sylvie Brett as we move into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 on NBC?

Share right away in the comments, and also come back for additional news right now. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







