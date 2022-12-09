Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What Apple TV+ wants

For the past five or six months, we’ve been hoping to get some element of news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered? We are talking here about a ridiculously popular show and on the basis of that alone, we’d want it back sooner rather than later.

However, with this series in particular it feels fairly obvious to say that there are some mitigating factors that come into the picture. Take, for starters, the fact that production was delayed for a number of different reasons. There was a universe where the show was meant to come out this fall — hence, why we started to discuss the possibility of seeing season 3 in the summer. It’s one of the reasons why this entire period has been as frustrating as it has.

When we are talking about what Apple TV+ most likely wants out of this season, we do have to start by noting that they probably wanted the show out months ago. Yet, they want more than anything else season 3 to be good, and a true reflection of Jason Sudeikis and the other writers’ vision. They’ve trusted them so far and clearly, they were okay with the longer wait so long as they end product is worthwhile.

After such a long hiatus, at this point we think the biggest thing the streaming service wants is rather simple: A season that can set them up for the future. In a perfect world this wouldn’t be the final season for them, but we also don’t think that they are going to milk the property if Sudeikis feels season 3 is it. They’re going to use this season to the best of their ability to promote and launch some of their other stuff. Since we’re probably waiting until March or April at this point to see Ted Lasso back, we expect that they are going to stack the schedule around the show with a number of other big or ambitious projects. Also, really work to showcase their most ambitious projects on their app. Apple TV+ wants to keep subscribers long-term, and that is the real struggle for every service out there in this era.

We’d love for a little more news over the rest of the year; unfortunately, we still don’t have a good sense of how the streamer wants to promote this season. That remains one of the great mysteries at present.

