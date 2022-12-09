Shark Tank: Garage Celebrations, ReadyFestive, ChessUp, more

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to see Garage Celebrations, ReadyFestive, ChessUp, and ZipString enter the Tank. Will any of them leave with deals?

Before we dive too far into any of these products, remember that this is the annual holiday-themed episode. You’ll have a couple of companies in here pitching things that are relevant to Christmas but technically, they could apply to other times of the year also. In that way, maybe they stand out more from the pack?

Take a look at the synopsis below; we also have links to the individual products ahead, just in case you want some more information:

“1409” – First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, who want you to get festive with their convenient and customizable home decor delivery service. Entrepreneurs from Johns Creek, Georgia, introduce their hand-held product made for today’s generation of children; while entrepreneurs from Overland Park, Kansas, present a better way to learn how to play a classic game. Last into the Tank is a father and son from Plano, Texas, who provide an easier way to show holiday spirit with their reusable and high-quality home decor design on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, DEC. 9 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Garage Celebrations – This feels like one of those really good ideas someone should have thought of before now. After all, we’re talking here about a way to celebrate Christmas (or other holidays) with a giant cover for your garage door that is festive and fun. This feels like an addition to some people’s holiday display … or the only thing if they don’t want to put up lights.

ChessUp – This is a smart chess board that makes it easier for people to learn the classic game, but it’s also so much more than that. There is a connected app, and there are also ways to use this to play countless people all over the globe. It’s another way to play!

ZipString – Think of this as a new way to play with string, but also a way to create your own shapes or even do tricks! It can be a jump rope, a freestyle streamer, and a whole lot more. This little device, plus your own movement, really help to get the string going.

ReadyFestive – If you don’t want to take the time to go look for holiday decorations yourself, this company will do a lot of the work for you. They will mail you some curated, on-trend holiday decorations and supplies for whatever particular time of year you choose.

