Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Is 2023 possible at all?

Euphoria season 3 is going to be one of the most anticipated shows out there no matter when it premieres. With that being said, is there even a remote chance that we get to see it over the course of 2023? Can we circle one of the later months on the calendar?

Before we even dive too far down this particular rabbit hole, we should go ahead and note that this is unlikely — really unlikely. Filming has not officially started on the season just yet, at least per all accounts. There isn’t a lot of insight out there as to when it could begin. We’re going to be doing a lot of sitting around and waiting here, but it’s hard to have any specific premiere date hopes until we get a better sense of the timeline.

If season 3 does start filming in the first couple of months next year, that’s where you can at least say there is a small chance of this. Even still, it would be dependent on a few different factors, whether that be a speedy post-production and then HBO even wanting to air the show in late November or December. At that point, they may realize that they are better off airing the show in 2024 when more viewers are around.

The most important thing in the end here is that HBO and the producers take their time to make this season as strong as what we’ve seen in the past. We don’t really think that there is THAT big of a difference in the end between a season 3 in late 2023 or in early 2024. Given that Zendaya seemed to suggest (via Twitter like) earlier this year that season 3 could come in 2024, that’s what we are inclined to believe … at least for now.

Related – Go ahead and see some other news when it comes to Euphoria right away

What are you most curious about when it comes to Euphoria season 3 at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







