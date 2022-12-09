Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9: Benson talks Stabler!

We definitely expected some big stuff on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9, but not so much with Benson and Stabler.

Why? Most of the focus on the episode was all about the departure of Kelli Riddish as Amanda Rollins! There was a lot of great stuff with that, but while chatting with Amanda tonight, Benson did make it clear that there was a time when she really thought that Elliot could be her person. However, she’s still not completely over how he left, and that makes sense given how little he’s really acknowledged or talked about it with her in-depth.

Once upon a time, there was an easy boundary between the two in that Stabler was married. Now, his wife has passed. The lines are a little bit blurry. We do think that there is love there, but it would take a lot of work (especially on the part of Stabler) to move them to a different place.

Is there still a chance at something here? Absolutely, and in our heart of hearts, we still would love to imagine a situation where these two are endgame. Yet, this is not something that we think that the franchise is going to rush, especially since it doesn’t appear that there is any end in sight for the franchise. Also, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni don’t always have a TON of time to work on crossovers thanks to what they are taking on with their individual shows.

Still, we tend to think that this conversation happened tonight for a reason, and it felt necessarily that it involved Rollins and Benson. If it was anyone else Olivia spoke to about it, we’re not sure it would have the same impact.

What did you think about the Benson – Stabler moment on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9?

