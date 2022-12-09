Outlander season 7 premiere date: A Friday possibility?

Is there a chance that we could actually see Outlander season 7 premiere on a Friday? If you would have asked us a couple of years back, the very idea of this question would be ridiculous.

However, go ahead and consider this a reminder that a lot can change in a fairly short period of time. All of a sudden, the idea of this show airing on a Friday doesn’t feel anywhere near as insane as it did.

First and foremost, consider this: BMF is starting on a Friday in a new year. Meanwhile, we’ve seen P-Valley test these waters before. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen another network in Showtime shift over to at least streaming some of their shows on Fridays. Think in terms of Your Honor and Yellowjackets, which are both coming out next year.

When you think about all of this, there is a pretty interesting case to be made for Outlander to shift over to this format in some way. As for whether or not the network ends up doing this, though, that’s a completely different story. There is a lot for Starz to think about here!

The advantage – It’s giving viewers more options, which in one way is never really bad. You want to make things convenient on your audience, especially since there is so much when it comes to programming out there!

The disadvantage – The weekend / midnight crew for Outlander has been such a tradition over the years. If you are Starz, is there really a benefit to shifting away from this? It may splinter off the social media fandom a little bit and honestly, the network may not think they need to make a change here.

So when will the season 7 premiere air?

We wish that we had more specifics on that, but spring 2023 feels like a good possibility. We’d love to see something before that, but wouldn’t Starz have annoyed something already? Unless they have changed up their release pattern, we have to be prepared for it to be a little bit later.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight on the subject of Outlander

Would you want to see Outlander season 7 premiere on a Friday, or do you like it where it is?

Be sure to share your thoughts on the subject now! Once you do that, keep coming back for more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







