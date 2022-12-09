Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A Friday release?

Is there a chance that we could see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on a Friday? On paper, this may seem a little strange. Yet, at the end of the day, we’re certainly starting to see some shifting sands within the world of Starz.

Just think about it like this: BMF season 2 is going to be premiering on a Friday, and the network is working hard in order to ensure people are aware of the change. We’ve also seen another premium-cable network in Showtime use Fridays more than ever, even if it is only for shows debuting on their app in advance of Sunday airings. Is there a chance something like this could happen with the Joseph Sikora series?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

For the time being, there is one simple answer we would hand over when it comes to this: It’s possible. After all, why wouldn’t the network consider it? Fridays do help them stand out more in the midst of a competitive Sunday night lineup and at this point, we also think Starz executives are more than aware of the fact that in this current era, live ratings simply don’t matter in the way that they used to. Instead, what they will most likely focus on is whether or not Force drives subscriptions, plus how many total viewers it generates.

Regardless of the timeslot, when can you expect to see it?

We’d love to see Tommy Egan back in Chicago within the next couple of months, but that doesn’t feel likely. While filming for season 2 is already done, Starz has a little bit of a backlog when it comes to content. Because of that, there’s a chance you could be waiting until the spring, at the earliest, to actually see it come back.

Related – Go ahead and score some other insight on Power Book IV: Force, including where the rest of the story could go

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 over on Starz?

Do you think the show could debut on a Friday? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and keep coming back for some other information. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







