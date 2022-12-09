Doctor Who spoilers: David Tennant teases 60th anniversary return

It feels pretty darn clear at this point that Doctor Who is giving us reasons aplenty to be excited moving into the new year. After all, David Tennant is coming back!

While we know that the one-time series star is only back to celebrate the 60th anniversary, there are multiple specials being planned around that next year. That means that, in theory, he could be coming back for a decent stretch of time as The Doctor … but not necessarily the same Doctor we’ve seen before. That is something that should be explained further over the course of the upcoming story.

As you would imagine Tennant could not exactly say much in terms of what lies ahead, but he was kind enough to share some thoughts on the overall experience. Check out some of what he had, per Collider, during a recent This Morning appearance:

“It was like being handed a very lovely present. It was joyous. It was great fun. It was a very happy joyous time on set 15 years ago, and returning to that could’ve been – might’ve felt awkward, it might have felt difficult. I might not have been able to run as fast… [In the end, we] had a lovely time. Russell T Davies is back running the show, it felt like we’d never been away…”

Tennant is not going to be the only person returning to the series in the new year, as you’re also going to have Catherine Tate back! There could be some other surprises sprinkled in here and there, but there isn’t too much in the way of concrete information to share in regards to that just yet.

Meanwhile, at some point during the specials, you will see the firm debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor. Filming recently began for the next official season of the show, where he will be front and center.

