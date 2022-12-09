Gossip Girl season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is Kate in trouble?

After some of what we saw this week, are you excited to dive into Gossip Girl season 2 episode 4 in just a matter of days? Let’s just say there are SO many things that the series could bring to the table.

Yet, at this particular moment, there is one thing that we want to focus on: Kate a.k.a. Gossip Girl. What we really like about this show is, of course, knowing this person’s identity in advance. Yet, there’s a lot of drama that comes from watching other people start to peel back the layers, and you could be seeing quite a bit of this coming up down the road. Mike asking Kate out was not all that it seemed; just considering that message that he was passing along!

The back-and-forth here is going to be something to behold and, beyond just that, we tend to think things are going to become so much messier. We have a HARD time thinking that Gossip Girl will be fundamentally destroyed so early on in the series’ run, especially when there are opportunities to dig a little bit deeper.

Of course, we know that this season is going to be very much about stirring the pot, and the big theory that is out there right now is that Mike is tied somehow to Georgina Sparks, who we know is going to be coming at some point down the road. We don’t mind that the show is making us wait a long time to get some more answers on some of this, at least so long as Georgina makes some sort of enormous splash when she does get an opportunity to turn up.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Gossip Girl season 2 episode 4 on HBO Max?

Meanwhile, what have you thought about the first three episodes?

