Fire Country season 1 episode 9 return date: ‘No Good Deed’

Want to know the Fire Country season 1 episode 9 return date at CBS, or to get more news on what lies ahead? If you’re eager to get answers on either one of these things, then consider us happy to help.

The first thing we do have to mention here is the bad news: The Max Thieriot drama is not going to be back on the air next week. As for the reason why, it’s tied very much to the fact that we’re getting into the holiday break! CBS rarely airs their programs too close to Christmas, mostly because viewers have other priorities and they don’t want to tank their own ratings. Also, this gives them a chance to stick around and air a good batch in January (starting on the 6th), a time when ratings are often stronger than any other time of the year. (The reasoning? It’s cold, and there are a lot of viewers hope and looking for something to watch.)

Now that we have better set the stage, check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 9 synopsis for more on what lies ahead:

“No Good Deed” – An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Unfortunately, this is the sort of thing that Bode and everyone else has to get used to if they’re going to continue forward with this program. Not everyone out in nature is going to according to plan, and there will be heartbreak that goes along with it. We’ll do our best to remain hopeful that they’ll keep their spirits up through all of this … but also that there aren’t any greater consequences for some of these characters long-term.

