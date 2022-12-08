Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Could Netflix split it up?

The closer we get to Bridgerton season 3 eventually premiering on Netflix, the more questions we have. One of the big ones, at least for now, has to do with just how the release of the hit period drama will be structured.

Is there a chance that the aforementioned streaming service could split up the episodes into halves? On the surface, the idea of this probably feels pretty silly. Yet, there’s a recent pattern of them doing this as of late. Take Stranger Things 4 earlier this year, which aired its final episodes separate from the first sizable chunk. Meanwhile, YOU season 4 will be split into two distinct halves, with the second part coming a month after the first. Manifest, meanwhile, will have the final ten episodes of season 4 arrive at some point next year.

So what is the benefit to them doing something like this? The simple answer is money: They’d rather have people subscribed for two months instead of one, especially if you are subscribing for a specific show. (Sure, you could just wait until all episodes are released to subscribe, but is every viewer out there that patient?) We don’t think that Netflix ever wants to move too far away from their binge-watching model, mostly because it’s a part of their claim to fame and what made them a success in this marketplace to begin with.

So what are the chances Netflix does something in regards to a split season for Bridgerton season 3? For the time being, we’d say reasonably low just because these aren’t super-long seasons. However, it’s also not something we can rule out! The next several months’ worth of releases should tell us more if the streamer is looking to make this pattern more of a long-term change. Odds are, we won’t see the historical drama back until at least the summer (if not later), so there is time for them to figure this out.

