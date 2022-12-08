So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last of 2022!

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 9 — want to get more news on it now?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here with the title: “Swipe Wright.” This is an obvious play on words, and a sign that dating apps like Tinder will likely be the inspiration for a lot of what you see here. Also, we tend to think that we are in for a pretty fun story from start to finish. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

“Swipe Wright” – Margaret asks Todd for help on a seemingly straight forward wrongful termination case over a dating app, but with Todd’s investigation they quickly realize it’s much more complicated. Also, tensions between Margaret and Gus (Jeffrey Nordling) simmer as they come across each other on a dating app, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Dec. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Is there a chance that there will be some sort of cliffhanger that leaves us with big questions entering the new year? We don’t think that this is something we could or should 100% rule out, largely because of the fact that we do get this with these sort of episodes to close out the year. However, traditional “fall finales” (as some networks tend to call them) have not always been the priority for CBS. Instead, they just focus on episodes that want to make you keep watching. That’s the most important thing here — the Skylar Astin / Marcia Gay Harden dramedy has been one of TV’s most pleasant surprises over the past few months; we’d love to see it stick around for a season 2.

