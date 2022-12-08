Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? The season 1 hiatus

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see season 1 episode 7 arrive in the near future?

It may not be breaking news to everyone out there, but the Hilary Swank drama has been off the air for the past couple of weeks and with that in mind, we’re eager to see a change. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be taking place tonight. There is no installment on the air for now, and we could be waiting for at least a little while longer to see what’s next. How long are we talking? Think in terms of from now until February.

We think one of the most understandable questions anyone could ask on this subject right now is simply this: Why are we being forced to wait so long? What does the network get out of this? The answer to that, at least from our vantage point, is pretty simple: It has a great deal to do with them wanting to air the remainder of the season with as few breaks as possible. There are some networks out there (let’s all look at CBS here) who do have a tendency to take shows on and off the air on a fairly regular basis. We tend to think that this is something that this network is not altogether inclined to do, especially since Alaska Daily is so serialized.

Also, of course the show is meant to air alongside both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, and neither of those shows is coming back until February, either. Our hope is that once we inch a little bit closer to that time period (think in terms of late January), we are going to get a little bit more news as to what lies ahead.

