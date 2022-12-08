Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How Netflix will set it up!

The wait for Cobra Kai season 6 is without a doubt exhausting, and we don’t think it is going to be getting any easier anytime soon.

For starters, why hasn’t Netflix announced a renewal yet? We try not to criticize the streaming service’s decision-making too often, since we are talking about a brand that has produced some of the biggest hits of the past several years. However, they’ve also done a few things with the Karate Kid follow-up that are somewhat strange, including not cementing a long-term future that at this point feels inevitable.

From the outside looking in, we are trying our best to assume that there is some sort of method to the madness here, mostly in the form of there being some sort of reason why Netflix has yet to announce something publicly. Our theory, at least for the time being, is that whenever they do announce this season, they’re going to do it alongside some other news — including, potentially, what this season could look like.

What are we most hoping for? Think in terms of a chance to really bring this show to an international level. Such a global competition was alluded to at the end of season 5, and this would allow the show to create something different that they haven’t quite done before. Meanwhile, it also introduces the idea of rivalries new and old coming into the fray. (We know that John Kreese is still out there.)

At this point, we think that Netflix knows that you can’t just do something ordinary for Cobra Kai — you gotta make it big and dramatic. The same goes for a premiere date announcement! We feel like that will be announced eventually alongside some sort of video preview … but not until many months after the renewal. Right now, a 2023 release seems unlikely, but it’s hard to rule anything out until we learn what a filming schedule could be.

