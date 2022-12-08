Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How will things progress?

We’re in the second week of December at the moment, and the wait for Ted Lasso season 3 continues. Here’s the big question we imagine so many having at this given moment in time: How long are we going to keep going like this?

We know that a lot of people out there just want a straight-up date and without question, we understand that. Yet, we also find ourselves in a spot where we just want something, no matter what that something is. Can we at least get some official signs that the Apple TV+ series is progressing towards a big announcement?

Back when we got the news that filming was wrapping up last month, we were of course tremendously excited. Yet, we were also a little bit surprised that the streaming service made so little of it from top to bottom. As a matter of fact, some posts from the cast disappeared off social media soon after they went online. Why not advertise this milestone? We suppose the streaming service or studio does not want anyone to think that new episodes are coming soon when they aren’t.

Yet, we think even giving us a time-frame for new episodes could go a long way; why not have the progression towards the premiere date mirror in some way the arc of the show? Every episode in season 2 (other than the Christmas one and then “Beard After Hours”), we were specifically building towards something greater. You could do the same thing here when it comes to building towards a date. We’re just not getting that, at least for the time being.

How will the story itself progress in season 3?

On paper, it seems like there are two spots that Jason Sudeikis and the writers will build towards: A showdown against Nate and West Ham, and then eventually whether or not AFC Richmond can contend in the premiere league. These football milestones are important, but don’t be shocked if they aren’t the most important thing coming up. We think Ted finding his own happiness will continue to be emphasized above all else.

Related – Get some further news when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, including what else lies ahead

What are you excited to check out when we finally get around to Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share in the comments, and then come back for more information that we don’t want you missing the rest of the way. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







