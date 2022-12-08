The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: A longer wait?

Are we going to be forced to wait a little longer for The Gilded Age season 2 than previously expected? Thanks to some new info over at HBO, it is fair to ask some of these questions.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say. This week, it was officially confirmed that Perry Mason season 2 is going to premiere on the cable network in March, and as suspected here for months, it is shifting over to Monday nights. Given the stuff that HBO has on Sundays in the new year, whether it be The Last of Us or then Succession season 4 (which doesn’t have a start date as of yet), it is easy to understand a lot of this.

The consequence of Perry Mason having this particular premiere date is quite simple: It may mean a slightly longer wait for The Gilded Age than we previously expected. We don’t necessarily think that HBO is going to put these two shows on the air at the same time, largely because they want to ensure that they ALWAYS have something on the air for people to watch. This could be mean that season 2 of this show could be left until May or even June. This is a long time to wait, especially since we know that production recently wrapped up.

So if we are waiting for this long a period of time, what could the network do in order to ease the wait? It would certainly be nice to either get an early season 3 renewal, or at least a few teasers hyping up what the story could be coming up. We should note in advance that we don’t think creator Julian Fellowes would want the series to conclude at this point, given that Downton Abbey ran for several seasons, and that’s before even getting into movies! There’s also just SO much story to tell when it comes to these characters.

