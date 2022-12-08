Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Friday possibilities

It goes without saying that we want a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, and it would be fantastic to have it soon. Are we actually going to get that, though? Well, that still remains to be seen, and the ball is firmly in Starz’s court on it.

One of the things that we do want to bring to the surface today is a subject that in the past, we would’ve been more reluctant to entertain. Yet, things have changed mightily over the past couple of months thanks to some of the release dates that we’ve seen in between Your Honor, Yellowjackets, and even another Starz series in BMF. What do they all have in common? They are premiering on Fridays, at the very least for people who watch on the app.

Over the years, one of the big traditions for the Power franchise has been it launching at midnight on Sundays, allowing some people to stay up super-late in order to watch it. Is that going to be a trend that changes now? At the very least, we do think it’s a fair thing to think about.

The reason why the network likes these Friday releases, at least for app viewers,, is that it allows them a little more versatility and to carve out more of an independent spot. They don’t have to worry about Sunday competition as much, and they give viewers more freedom to watch on their own time. It also encourages more people to get the app, which they seem to think is a more sure-fire way to retain subscribers than just having people watch on traditional TV.

If season 3 gets a Friday release…

When could it be? The safest bet at this point is February or March, but the question marks still continue about it and BMF airing / streaming at the same time and whether or not that is something the network wants. They want to stretch out their 50 Cent productions and we get that; yet, at a certain point they also have to give us more news about the future of Ghost … right?

