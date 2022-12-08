Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date revealed by BBC One

Curious to learn the Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date over at BBC One? Luckily, today we have great news!

The folks over at the network have now finally confirmed that the upcoming season — which is sure to be full of emotion, heartbreak, and lives being saved / changed forever — is going to start off on Sunday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. local time. This means that one week after the annual Christmas Special, Helen George and the rest of the cast will be back. There will almost certainly be key revelations for Trixie and some other characters, and we are more than excited to dive into a lot of that!

For those of you in America, rest assured that season 13 is going to be coming, as well — you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer. Episodes are slated to air on PBS starting on March 19. Yes, we understand that it’s frustrating to not have them on around the same time as in the UK, but this is something we all should be pretty darn familiar with at this point! This is not the first season where we’ve been forced to wait for Call the Midwife, and this is also not the first show on PBS to do this. We first got used to this back during the heyday of Downton Abbey, which aired months in America after it did overseas.

Of course, it’s hard to share TOO much more about this season until we watch the Christmas Special. While we’re sure that this story will be somewhat standalone, there are typically at least a few storylines that extended into the season proper in some shape or form.

