Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 return date: ‘Nothing Sacred’

After tonight’s big episode, why not dive more into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9? There’s a lot to be excited about here! However, we’re also well-aware that we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see it.

First and foremost, let’s start with a reminder that this installment, titled “Nothing Sacred,” is not going to air until we get around to Friday, January 6. Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Nothing Sacred” – Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill and Bonnie Somerville guest stars as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

We’re of course glad to see that there’s going to be more of both Joe and Paula in this episode, just as it’s also nice that Joe Reagan continues to be a part of the story in some way. That’s been one of the most important things that came about with Hochman’s debut on the show; there is a while where Danny, Erin, and Jamie’s late brother was rarely discussed or even acknowledged. This is a way for the show to honor the history of this family, while also not living totally in the past. From start to finish, there should be a lot of compelling stuff to explore here.

