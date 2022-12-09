Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 13 episode 8? Rest assured, there is a lot that we want to get into here.

First and foremost, let’s start with the good news: You are going to see something more in a matter of hours! We’re gearing up for some big stuff with “Poetic Justice,” which just so happens to be the final installment of the calendar year. This is one that features the return of Dylan Walsh as Mayor Chase, and could also feature a significant step forward when it comes to Erin and her attempts to run for District Attorney. We don’t really expect any cliffhangers (this is not that sort of show), but we do anticipate a few dramatic moves from start to finish.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The trickiest story for the writers to unravel here is most likely the one about the political statement, mostly due to the fact that this show doesn’t try to veer into any politics that are overly divisive. They will show issues, but they often try to be reasoned with both their approach and what happens after the fact. We’ll see if that is the case here.

