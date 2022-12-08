Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8: Anthony needs Danny’s help!

Tomorrow is going to bring Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 over to CBS, so what can you expect to see from start to finish? This is an episode that serves as the final one of the calendar year, so of course we expect a few stories that will be heightened because of that.

As for whether or not this is something we actually get, let’s just say that is a totally different story. The sneak peeks that we have seen for “Poetic Justice” don’t really tip the hand one way or another, but do allow us to see further the urgency that will be there for Anthony as he tackles a very important issue: Erin’s District Attorney campaign. This is one of the only long-term stories that the crime drama has, and like any good friend and colleague, he wants to ensure that she gets what she wants out of it.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Anthony is always going to find the right way to help. In one preview for this episode (watch at the official YouTube Channel for the show), the character goes to Danny, who then responds by noting that Anthony never comes to him with good news. Based on the synopsis we’ve seen for episode 8, this is going to be tied to Erin’s ex-husband Jack and some less-than-savory business connections he has. These are the sort of things he worries could sink Erin’s campaign, so maybe he wants a little bit of help digging into them.

In case you were wondering if this episode will also have some fun moments, here’s what we can tell you: There is some good stuff to come at family dinner! Another sneak peek shows the Reagans playing some sort of ridiculous card game. It’s designed to be similar in appearance to Cards Against Humanity, though we hardly think this family would actually play that. Isn’t it a little too risque for who we’ve seen the Reagans to be over the years? We tend to think so anyway.

Following this episode, remember that Blue Bloods will be off the air, alas, until January; we’ll have more news on that down the road.

